Multiple people shot during gathering, 1 person with serious injuries

Five people were shot during 'some type of gathering,' police say. One person's injuries appear to be serious in nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple were shot during 'some type of gathering' this morning on Buffalo's East Side, police say.

According to police, Ferry-Fillmore district officers responded to a call around 4:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Fillmore Avenue where five people were shot during a gathering.

One person sustained injuries that appear serious in nature, authorities say. All five people were taken to either Sisters Hospital or Erie County Medical Center.