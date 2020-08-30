Multiple people shot during gathering, 1 person with serious injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple were shot during 'some type of gathering' this morning on Buffalo's East Side, police say.
According to police, Ferry-Fillmore district officers responded to a call around 4:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Fillmore Avenue where five people were shot during a gathering.
One person sustained injuries that appear serious in nature, authorities say. All five people were taken to either Sisters Hospital or Erie County Medical Center.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.