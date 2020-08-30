2 people shot in the leg early Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Fuhrmann Boulevard Sunday morning.
Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, two people were shot in the leg during some sort of impromptu gathering, according to Buffalo Police. The incident happened in the 200 block of Fuhrmann Boulevard. That's near South Michigan Avenue and not far from Wilkeson Pointe.
The injuries the two people sustained appear non-life threatening, authorities say.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.