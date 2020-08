Buffalo Police say a Lockport man was shot just after midnight in the City of Buffalo. He is in stable condition at ECMC.

Police responded to a call on 19th Street between Rhode Island Street and Massachusetts Avenue, where a man from Lockport was shot.

The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC and is in stable condition. Detectives believed the shooting was targeted.