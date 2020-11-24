M&T Bank collecting winter clothes during 'Gift of Warmth' campaign

During the campaign, Western New Yorkers can donate new gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and/or coats for children or adults at any M&T Bank in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — M&T Bank is teaming up with the Salvation Army and the Buffalo Bills to gather winter clothing items for local families who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Gift of Warmth" campaign is the region's longest-running warm clothing collection program, according to M&T Bank. This year is the 35th anniversary of the clothing drive.

During the campaign, Western New Yorkers can donate new gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and/or coats for children or adults at any M&T Bank in Western New York. The Salvation Army will then facilitate the delivery of donated items to local families in need.

The campaign starts November 23 and runs until January 8.

“As the region continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are experiencing economic hardships that may force them to make difficult financial decisions and prioritize other needs ahead of purchasing necessary winter clothing to stay warm in the months ahead,” said Jim Jarosz, M&T Bank Group Vice President for Retail Banking in Western New York.

“At a time like this, we can’t let our neighbors bear the brunt of Buffalo’s cold alone. We’re encouraging the City of Good Neighbors to come together once again to make a difference through the Gift of Warmth campaign.”

Those looking to donate can make an appointment to drop off items if preferred. Click here to find the nearest M&T Bank, to look up the bank's hours, or to make an appointment.