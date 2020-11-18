Douglas Development, M&T Bank hosting drive-thru Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

Five-hundred frozen turkeys will be distributed on Monday, November 23 at Seneca One in a drive-thru format.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Development and M&T Bank are teaming together to donate frozen turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving.

The pair, along with volunteers from the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department, will be giving out 500 frozen turkeys on Monday, November 23 at 1 p.m. Turkeys will be distributed at Seneca One in a drive-thru format.

Organizers say COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Those who plan on attending the event are being asked to stay in their car at all times and enter the drive-thru at the intersection of Main and Seneca streets.

You do not need to pre-register to attend.

“Like our partners at M&T Bank, Douglas Development and the team at Seneca One are committed to giving back to the community, and with the difficulties this year has brought, helping our neighbors is more important than ever,” said Douglas Jemal, principal of Douglas Development.