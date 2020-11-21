West Herr donates 4,000 turkeys to Buffalo families

West Herr has now donated 4,000 turkeys to Buffalo residents and 1,000 to Rochester residents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local car dealership delivered something a little different from a new vehicle this weekend.

West Herr dropped off 500 turkeys to Buffalo City Hall Saturday morning, all of which are going to families in need. Altogether, West Herr has now donated 4,000 turkeys to Buffalo residents and 1,000 to Rochester residents.

It's all part of making sure no one is left behind in celebrating thanksgiving during what has been a difficult year for many.

"I hope this tremendous show of generosity encourages others to get involved and do something to positively impact others during the ongoing pandemic," said Mayor Byron Brown. "So many families continue to struggle, and we hope this turkey donation, combined with all of the fixings, will help ease the burden.”

The 500 turkeys delivered today were then distributed with meal kits on Saturday to Buffalo residents. There's a giveaway on Monday, as well.

“Helping our neighbors is more important than ever this year,” stated Scott Bieler, West Herr President and CEO. “We are grateful to support those in need in the City of Buffalo."