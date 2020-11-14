Town of Hamburg hosting hat, glove drive

The drive is being held Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Time Baptist Church at 5599 Camp Road in Hamburg.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg Police Benevolent Association is co-sponsoring a hat and glove drive next weekend.

People are being asked to donate new hats, gloves and scarves. Organizers say cash and gift cards will also be accepted so hats, gloves and scarves can be purchased.

The drive is being held Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Time Baptist Church at 5599 Camp Road in Hamburg.