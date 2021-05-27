Motorcyclist killed in Niagara County accident

New York State Police say they were called to Lake Road just before midnight Wednesday for a report of a motorcycle crash.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County man has died following a motorcycle accident in the Town of Porter late Wednesday night.

Investigators say a 2007 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on Lake Road near Cothran Road when the motorcycle struck a guiderail on the shoulder.

The accident caused the operator of the motorcycle, Scott A. Tracey, 68, of Ransomville, to be ejected.

Tracey died of his injuries at the scene.