Motorcyclist killed in Niagara County accident

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County man has died following a motorcycle accident in the Town of Porter late Wednesday night.
New York State Police say they were called to Lake Road just before midnight for a report of a motorcycle crash.
Investigators say a 2007 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on Lake Road near Cothran Road when the motorcycle struck a guiderail on the shoulder.
The accident caused the operator of the motorcycle, Scott A. Tracey, 68, of Ransomville, to be ejected.
Tracey died of his injuries at the scene.
Troopers are still investigating.