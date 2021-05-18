Motorcyclist killed in Niagara County crash

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Tuesday on Ridge Road around 4:30 p.m.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A person is dead after a crash in the Town of Cambria.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Tuesday on Ridge Road around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck was traveling east on Ridge Road when it tried to turn left into a driveway. While turning, the truck hit a motorcycle with two riders.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other rider was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured in the crash.