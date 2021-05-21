Sinclairville man dies in motorcycle crash

The man was driving south on Rood Road when the motorcycle left the west side of road, causing the crash shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 45-year-old man from Sinclairville died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash.

Edward A. McAlister was pronounced dead at the scene on Rood Road in the Town of Charlotte. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

McAlister's motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Sheriff's deputies say he was rendered aid at the scene.

McAlister was driving south on Rood Road when the motorcycle left the west side of road, causing the crash.