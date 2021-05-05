Fatal motorcycle crashes increased in 2020 by more than 30% in NYS

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, fatal motorcycle accidents were up more than 30% in 2020 compared to 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee is issuing a warning following an increase in fatal motorcycle accidents in 2020.

There were 132 fatal accidents that killed 133 people in 2019. Those numbers rose in 2020 where 172 fatal accidents killed 170 in 2020.

So far, in 2021, only one fatality has been reported and more than 40 reported injured.

“Despite fewer vehicles on the road last year, we saw a startling increase in deadly motorcycle crashes, and every life lost was someone’s loved one,” said GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Everyone sharing the road whether in a car or on a motorcycle has a responsibility to help stop these tragedies. As the weather warms up and we continue making progress battling COVID-19, there will be more traffic and more riders, so stay alert, avoid distractions, and never, ever drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”