The crash happened Monday afternoon near the Niagara Street exit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after going over a guardrail on the 198.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday in the westbound lane near the Niagara Street exit.

A representative for Buffalo Police tells 2 On Your Side that the 34-year-old, whose name has not been released, lost control of the motorcycle and went over the guardrail. He fell about 30 feet into a pile of rubbish.