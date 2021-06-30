Motorcyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run in Niagara Falls

A 60-year-old Niagara Falls man was taken to ECMC, where he's currently listed in critical condition.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 60-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a hit and run crash late Tuesday night in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police were called to the area of Buffalo Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard just before 11:20 p.m.

According to a Niagara Falls spokesperson, a riding companion told police that they were driving west on Buffalo Avenue when a Chevy Blazer turned left off Hyde Park Boulevard in front of the motorcycles. The Chevy reportedly left the scene of the crash, driving east on Buffalo Avenue.

We're told the Chevy may have sustained damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

The 60-year-old Niagara Falls man was taken to ECMC, where he's currently listed in critical condition.