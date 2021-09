Lockport Police say the accident happened Saturday night near the intersection of Union and Market streets in the city.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man is dead after police say he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a pickup truck over the weekend.

Lockport Police say Jacob Blake was rounding a turn on Market Street near Union Street shortly after 8 p.m. when he lost control of his bike. The motorcycle slid on its side and struck the truck.

Blake was pronounced dead at the scene.