JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is dead following an early-morning accident in Jamestown.

Police say the bike collided with a car shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on Newland Avenue near Colfax Street. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown off the bike as a result and died at the scene.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Jamestown Police in the investigation.