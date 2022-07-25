Motorcycle passenger killed in collision with deer

New York State Police say the accident happened Sunday night on Cockram Rd. in the Genesee Co. Town of Byron.

BYRON, N.Y. — A passenger on a motorcycle is dead and the bike's driver is in the hospital following a crash Sunday night in the Genesee Co. Town of Byron.

Troopers say a bike driven by 30-year-old Leland Fuller IV of Byron was heading east on Cockram Rd. shortly after 8 PM when it hit a deer. Both Fuller and his passenger, 28-year-old Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, also of Byron, were ejected.

Fagundo-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Fuller was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where he's being treated for life-threatening injuries.