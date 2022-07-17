Man dead after motorcycle crash in Lewiston

Police were called to a crash in the 1900 block of Saunders Settlement Road just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Police Department said a man has died after a motorcycle crash.

When police arrived at the scene they found a motorcycle that had run off the road on the south side of Route 31.

Police said the 27-year-old driver was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Saunders Settlement Road just east of the Tuscarora Road intersection when it ran off the road and hit a mailbox.

The accident is being investigated by the Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit, with the assistance of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit.

The name man is being withheld pending proper notification of the family, police said.