Man taken to hospital following motorcycle accident in North Tonawanda

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a motorcycle accident in North Tonawanda.

North Tonawanda Police Department and the North Tonawanda Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle at Niagara Falls Boulevard at Erie Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.

The police department is not releasing any more information about the driver until the family is contacted and there is more information about the extent of his injuries.