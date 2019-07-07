BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crews are preparing to set sail again now that the four-day Basil Port of Call: Buffalo event is winding down at Canalside.

Not every ship will leave Monday morning, but the ones that will sail out around 9 a.m. include:

Appledore IV from Erie Basin Marina

Appledore V from Erie Basin Marina

HMCS Oriole from Erie Basin Marina

St. Lawrence II from Erie Basin Marina

Bluenose II from Erie St. Dock

Empire Sandy from Erie St. Dock

Denis Sullivan from Canalside

Ships that will leave the Buffalo Waterfront later include the Brig Niagara from Canalside on Monday evening, the Pride of Baltimore from Canalside on Tuesday, and the Picton Castle from Erie St. Dock on Wednesday.

The Santa Maria will stick around Buffalo until July 14. Visitors can pay to board the ship during that time.

Organizers projected they would see about 125,000 people from Thursday to Sunday. Buffalo Police said around 40,000 people were at Canalside on Thursday, 30,000 people visited on Friday, 15,000 on Saturday, and another 40,000 on Sunday.

