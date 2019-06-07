BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were a few fits and starts in this never before staged event, some growing pains if you will due to big crowds and high heat, and some confusion among attendees.

They spilled off of metro rail cars, and headed toward Canalside, where long lines greeted them to get through security—many unaware that the line that awaited inside during the early going, would make it another two-hour wait for them to board any of the ships.

Frustrations boiled over in the hot summer sun.

Reporter: Did you go on?

Visitor: No, sir. It's too long and it's a bit disorganized.

It was simply too much for some, like Kim Baker of Amherst, who brought her dad, a Navy veteran.

"I did purchase tickets for his Father's Day gift, but it's just too long for us to stand out here, " Baker said.

Part of this was because so many people just followed the crowd...not realizing that perhaps, they should start their tours at the River Walk or Erie Basin Marina... some began to catch on.

"We were on the Santa Maria and it was fantastic. Just the whole feel of the story and they got so many wonderful crew people who are helping you with everything," a visitor told 2 On Your Side.

Reporter: So what did you think?

Visitor: Awesome absolutely fabulous worth every penny.

But it turns out a visitor from Rochester spent more than a few extra pennies on a special wristband, to ensure, he didn't feel the frustration of others.

Due to the heat and long lines, within a couple of hours this morning, organizers lifted a rule prohibiting people from bringing water in. If you are going to enter a secured area to board a ship- you are allowed to bring bottled water as long as it's sealed in an unopened bottle. It can't be one of your own water bottles.

Also-- if you bought tickets in advance, remember-- you have to exchange them once you get here for a passport or day pass--- lots of folks didn't realize it and found themselves having to get out of lines and back in.

