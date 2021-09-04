Missing: Niagara County Sheriff's Office attempts to locate mother, 2 children

The sheriff's office is looking for Katie Riford and her two children, Mason Riford and Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly. They were last seen in February 6, 2019.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A mother and her two children have been missing for more than two and a half years, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help.

The sheriff's office is attempting to locate Katie Riford and her two children, Mason Riford and Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly, of North Tonawanda. They were last seen in February 6, 2019.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're encouraged to contact investigator Stephen Gaydos at (716) 438-3407.

Katie Riford, 36, is listed at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly is now 11 years old. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says she could be 4-0 and 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Olivia may wear glasses, but not at all times.

Mason Riford is now 3 years old. He's estimated to be 2-11 and 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.