Road work to begin next week on Bear Ridge Road in Niagara County

The work between Campbell Boulevard and West Canal Road should be done by the end of October.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Drivers in Pendleton, be aware: construction on Bear Ridge Road is set to start next week.

Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal announced on Thursday that the paving will be on Bear Ridge between Campbell Boulevard and West Canal Road.

A section of this road from West Canal Road to Irish Road is only open to local traffic because of a bridge replacement. This section will remain open to local traffic during resurfacing. Lanes will be restricted with flaggers and portable traffic lights.

The paving portion of the road work should be done after a month and the bridgework done by the end of October, according to Meal.

Meal also provided an update on the culvert replacement project at Lockport Road at Cayuga Creek that has been closed to traffic since mid-June.