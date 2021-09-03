Niagara County DMV shifting to appointment- only system

All three offices will be going to an appointment-only system starting the week of September 6.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Feedback from customers is one of the reasons behind a change at the Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles.

Starting the week of September 6, the three offices, located in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, will switch over to an appointment-only system.

“The fact is the public likes appointments better, people prefer not waiting in lines and it allows us to more efficiently plan our work,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. “We brought walk-in traffic back to help clear up our backlog and that has been accomplished. Now, you can easily book a DMV appointment just a few days out.”

Residents can book appointments online by clicking on motor vehicles under the departments tab. A new call-in number for scheduling purposes only, at 716-743-4599, has also been added.

“Online appointment booking is the best way to schedule, but we appreciate that is not an option for everyone, so we have now added a phone number people can call directly to schedule an appointment as well,” said Jastrzemski.