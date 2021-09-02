Olcott Beach closed to swimming for the season

Recent sampling showed the water is not safe for swimming and the Niagara County Department of Health and Town of Newfane have agreed to close it for the season.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — Swimmers take note, Olcott Beach is now closed for the season.

Recent sampling by the Niagara County Health Department determined the water was not suitable due to heavy bacteria quality most likely caused by recent heavy rains.

The county will not be sampling for water quality for the remainder of 2021, so in agreement with the town of Newfane, the decision to close was made.