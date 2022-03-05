Missing: Cheektowaga Police looking for 15-year-old girl

The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for help in finding 15-year-old Brooklyn Testa, who has been missing since Tuesday.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for help finding 15-year-old Brooklyn Testa, who has been missing since May 3.

Brooklyn "left school on the bus, was let off at her bus stop, and did not come home," Cheektowaga Police said on Thursday. Police added that she might be in the area of French Road in Cheektowaga.

Brooklyn is described by police as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and might be wearing a nose ring.

Police ask that if you do see her, contact your local police department so that they can check her welfare.