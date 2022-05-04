4 teens arraigned after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle while in a police pursuit

A 16-year-old and three 17-year-old males from Buffalo were arraigned on two charges related to the alleged incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo teens were arraigned before Youth Part Judge Kelly Brinkwo after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle while involved in a police pursuit, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

A 16-year-old male and three 17-year-old males were arraigned on one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree (class “D” felony) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree (class “A” misdemeanor).

Prosecutors allege that on Monday, May 2 around 2:30 p.m. in Cheektowaga, police observed a stolen vehicle being driven by one of the teens near Eggert and Sugar roads. It is also alleged that the vehicle was suspected of being used in a larceny that occurred on Walden Avenue. The vehicle had also been reported stolen to the Buffalo Police Department in April this year.

Cheektowaga Police notified Buffalo Police about the investigation as the car was driven into the city.

A Buffalo Police officer approached the vehicle while it was parked on Edison Avenue when the driver allegedly put the car into reverse, crashed into an unmarked Cheektowaga Police car and drove off.

The driver and three passengers were taken into custody following a brief pursuit that ended in another crash on Langfield Avenue near Suffolk Street.

Two of the teens were taken to ECMC for minor injuries.