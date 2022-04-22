Cheektowaga Police asking for public assistance locating missing woman

Elizabeth Mancini, 37, has not been seen or in contact with her family since April 8.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman from Cheektowaga.

Elizabeth Mancini, 37, left her home on April 8 and has not been in contact with her family since, which is unusual for her, according to police. Mancini has brown hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Mancini may be staying in hotels near Niagara Falls or around the full 700 block of 66th Street in Niagara Falls.