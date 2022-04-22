x
Cheektowaga Police asking for public assistance locating missing woman

Elizabeth Mancini, 37, has not been seen or in contact with her family since April 8.
Credit: Cheektowaga Police Department

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman from Cheektowaga.

Elizabeth Mancini, 37, left her home on April 8 and has not been in contact with her family since, which is unusual for her, according to police. Mancini has brown hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds.  

Mancini may be staying in hotels near Niagara Falls or around the full 700 block of 66th Street in Niagara Falls. 

Police are asking people who see her to call local police so they can check her welfare.

