Danielle Robinson was reported missing on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 40-year-old woman.

Danielle Robinson was reported missing on Friday. Police say the last known reported contact with her was on April 1. Her last known address was on West Balcom Street.

Robinson reportedly suffers from mental health issues.

Police say Robinson is known to frequent Lackawanna and Niagara Falls.