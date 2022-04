Mary F. Scofield was last seen in late February at 245 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need you help in location a missing elderly woman, who has last seen more than a month ago.

She is described as having a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and gray hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs about 120 lbs. Police say she has a mental health diagnosis.