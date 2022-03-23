Missing: Cheektowaga Police attempting to locate 2 boys

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Two boys have gone missing, and the Cheektowaga Police Department is now asking for help in finding them.
Police say Jeremy and Austin Kamuda were last seen in the Raymond Park area of the bike trail in Cheektowaga. In the past, they have been found on both Cable Street and on Hammerschmidt Avenue.
Police added that the boys require daily medication.
Anyone with information on Jeremy and Austin Kamuda and their whereabouts is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Department at 716-686-3501.