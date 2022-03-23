Cheektowaga Police arrest man in connection to 3 bank robberies

Cheektowaga Police say the man was staying at a Niagara Falls Boulevard motel in Tonawanda. He was arrested there on Tuesday evening.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say a 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection to robberies at three Citizens Bank locations in the past week.

Police say Thomas Blachowski attempted to rob the Citizens Bank inside the Tops Market at 700 Thruway Plaza Drive on March 18, then robbed the location at 1722 Walden Avenue in the Target Plaza nine minutes later.

Police say Blachowski on March 21 robbed the Citizens Bank at 3865 Union Road.

Blachowski was already on parole in connection to a 2019 bank robbery, according to Cheektowaga Police detectives, who eventually determined that he was staying at a Niagara Falls Boulevard motel in Tonawanda. He was arrested there on Tuesday evening.

Police say Blachowski was in possession of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest, as well as evidence linking him to other robberies.

Blachowski has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of third-degree robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal possession of a narcotic drug, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.