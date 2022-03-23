NYSDOT announces project to upgrade culverts in WNY

The project is set to repair or replace 12 culverts to enhance safety and resiliency along key roadways in Erie and Niagara counties.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation said on Wednesday that work has started on a $2.9 million project that will repair and/or replace 12 culverts in Erie and Niagara counties.

According to NYSDOT, this project will enhance safety and reduce the risk of flooding along several roadways in Western New York.

Culverts are structures that channel water underneath roads or sidewalks, improving their ability to resist heavy rains and other severe weather events.

“In projects big and small, Governor Hochul is making critically important investments in infrastructure that will strengthen our local communities and grow our economy,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “Addressing these culverts will allow water to flow more easily underneath some of Western New York’s key roadways and make them more resilient and better able to withstand whatever Mother Nature brings – especially extreme weather events.”

NYSDOT said the project includes the repair of two large culverts on Interstate 990 in the Town of Amherst in Erie County, two along U.S. Route 20 in the towns of Orchard Park and West Seneca, and one on State Route 18 in Town of Porter in Niagara County. Two large culverts will be replaced State Route 277 in the Town of Cheektowaga and State Route 93 in the Town of Newstead, both in Erie County.

Also, five small culverts will be replaced on State Route 104 in Niagara County, including four in the Town of Lewiston, one in the Town of Hartland; and one small culvert will be replaced on State Route 270 in the Town of Cambria in Niagara County.