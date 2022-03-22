Buffalo man indicted in high-speed crash case that killed a baby

Gino Cesar has been charged with second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide among other charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a Buffalo man was indicted on manslaughter charges for allegedly causing a high-speed crash that killed a baby.

Gino Cesar, 19, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens for the following offenses:

One count of manslaughter in the second degree (class C felony)

One count of criminally negligent homicide (class E felony)

One count of assault in the second degree (class D felony)

One count of reckless driving (vehicle and traffic law violation)

Prosecutors allege that Cesar was driving at a high-rate of speed on westbound Genesee Street in December of last year when he drove through a red light at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road in the Town of Cheektowaga. This caused a collision with another vehicle.

The accident killed a 6-month-old child and broke the hip of a second passenger in the victim's car. The driver and passenger of vehicle Cesar is accused of hitting suffered minor injuries.

Cesar and the three passengers in his car also suffered minor injuries.