Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor HQ opens

The 20,000 square foot building will serve many purposes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor now has a new headquarters and visitor center.

A ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning officially opened the more than 20-thousand-square-foot building at 136 Broadway. It will serve as the office for the Corridor's Commission and will host a lot of events from farmers markets to pop-up shops.

"There will be many activities that will take place from this site, special events, information on the cultural attractions, that are located here that continue to get investment. The Michigan Street Baptist Church, the Nash House, WUFO Radio and the Radio Collective Museum, as well as the NAACP, which was essentially founded here in Buffalo moving its headquarters back to the historic Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.



Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told us how it is not the only change you'll see along Broadway.

"We have put out a request for proposals to bring in a firm that can re-imagine the Broadway garage as an asset that will benefit the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. Something that would be in keeping with the master plan that has been developed for this tourism area of our city. We're very excited about that," said Mayor Byron Brown.

The new headquarters also has three apartments that will bring in revenue for the building's upkeep.