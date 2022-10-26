Groundbreaking held for new community outreach center in the Fruit Belt

Roswell Park is trying to improve health equity with the new outreach center in East Buffalo.

Roswell Park held a groundbreaking on its new community outreach site in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Roswell Park is trying to improve health equity with the new outreach center in East Buffalo. The center is on Michigan Avenue and in a community where healthcare resources do not always reach.

In attendance for the ceremony, were Candace S. Johnson, Ph.D., and Nikia Clark of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, State Senator Timothy Kennedy, Congressman Brian Higgins, and Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

The goal is to screen and educate people in a permanent location that can help close that gap.

"This will serve as a beacon of hope in terms of promoting health and wellness and in terms of saving lives," said Terry Alford with the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

The building will also offer free space for community meetings.