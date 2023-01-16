Local groups honor Martin Luther King, Jr with Day of Service events

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. volunteers are committing to a day of service helping the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., many organizations are participating in a Day of Service.

Feedmore WNY is working with multiple organizations to help alleviate food insecurity in our community.

Volunteers from Hamburg will be collecting food donations throughout their community to help benefit Feedmore WNY and FeedHamburg.

The collection beings at 9am to 1pm at Hamburg High School at 4111 Legion Drive.

More than 70 students, family and from Elmwood Franklin School will be delivering meals through Feedmore's home-delivered meal program.

About 30 volunteers from City Year Buffalo will be volunteering at the Feedmore WNY warehouse sorting and packing food donations.

The Michigan Street African American Cooridor Commission Board and Cultural Anchors are holding a community blanket drive from 12pm-4pm at the Michigan Street Baptist Church. Blankets will be handed out to the Buffalo community.

“Reading about many community members who went without power or heat and recognizing the expensive cost of preparing for the winter or a winter storm, the Michigan street team evaluated how they could help," stated Lillie Wiley Upshaw, Michigan Street Board Chair and Chair of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition/the Historic Michigan Street Baptist Church.

From 12pm-2pm, the 4 Anchors will be hosting free tours of the Michigan Street Baptist Church, The NASH House Museum, the Colored Musicians Club and the WUFO Black Radio Collective.

More than 100 volunteers will be participating in various community service projects at the Jessie Clipper Veterans Park and cleaning up the in the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor on the streets and around the NAACP offices.