Broadway Barn will transform into sports complex, affordable housing

The Broadway Barn is now being used as a garage for Buffalo's Department of Public Works housing snowplows, garbage trucks, and other equipment.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A historic building in Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor is the site of new development.

The Broadway Barn will be transformed into a multi-use sports complex with affordable housing.

Right now the Barn is used as a garage for Buffalo's Department of Public Works housing snowplows, garbage trucks, and other equipment. But it used to house a number of sporting events, and now it's time to bring that back.

"This is situated uniquely within the City of Buffalo," said Arthur Hall, owner of Hallmark Planning & Development LLC.

"You have the neighborhood, and you have the Central Business District, and then you have other development projects that are going around: the African American Heritage Corridor Commission, the Nash House, WUFO, the Michigan Street Baptist Church, and the other historic entities that are there. This connects with all of that."