Broadway Barn will transform into sports complex, affordable housing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A historic building in Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor is the site of new development.
The Broadway Barn will be transformed into a multi-use sports complex with affordable housing.
Right now the Barn is used as a garage for Buffalo's Department of Public Works housing snowplows, garbage trucks, and other equipment. But it used to house a number of sporting events, and now it's time to bring that back.
"This is situated uniquely within the City of Buffalo," said Arthur Hall, owner of Hallmark Planning & Development LLC.
"You have the neighborhood, and you have the Central Business District, and then you have other development projects that are going around: the African American Heritage Corridor Commission, the Nash House, WUFO, the Michigan Street Baptist Church, and the other historic entities that are there. This connects with all of that."
There is no official timeline for development, but there are a few things that have to happen first: when the city can find a new home for its DPW equipment, and getting a look at the state of the barn's condition.