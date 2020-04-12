Meals on Wheels filling bellies and hearts

The group is seeking new volunteers as the need has increased dramatically due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — James D. of Buffalo is back home in the Elmwood Village, after being briefly hospitalized for a heart attack and stroke last month.

"I'm doing good. I'm like an energizer bunny, I take a licking and keep on ticking," James said.

One thing that helps him tick? his daily visits from Meals on Wheels volunteers.

"I love the breaded chicken, I love the chicken parm," James said.

The meals are warm, but so are the hearts.

"They send me cards, they send me gifts,” James said. “They're so, so personal.”

The program has added 3,000 new clients since March alone. That's more than a 50 percent increase over last year, and the need is only going up.

"When COVID hit, many of, most of the deliverers, meal deliverers are elderly and I know a lot of folks just were like, can't do it," said Beth Marks, one of the volunteers with Meals on Wheels

That's why she joined up. Now, she's urging others to do the same.

"Most of the folks that are getting these meals, they're so sweet, and they're so appreciative, to I think seeing somebody and have their meal delivered, that, it's really very nice," Marks said.

"You can deliver once a week, you can deliver five days a week, we work around your schedule,” said Lauren Hibit, the program’s community relations director. “It takes about an hour, and really, it's such a wonderful feeling to brighten somebody's day, and see those smiles at the door every day it really lifts your spirits, especially this time of year."

“They're so kind, so caring,” James said. “And God bless them.”