November 28 - Food 2 Families Food & Fund Drive

Now more than ever it's important to help our neighbor and give back to our community. You can help raise 2 million meals for our neighbors with the Food 2 Families Food & Fund Drive. This year there are more ways to give back without even leaving your own home.



The Annual Food 2 Families Food & Fund Drive will be taking place Friday, December 4th at 6 different Tops Friendly Markets locations across our area. Remember, right now until December 26th you can purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope at any Tops location to help out Feed More Western New York. You can also make a donation by calling (716) 822-2002 or text "FeedMore" to 76278. For more information visit www.topsneighborshelpingneighbors.com or www.feedmorewny.org.