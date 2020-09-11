Food 2 Families 2020

The season of giving is upon us and you can help those in need with Food 2 Families

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Food 2 Families food drive has become a holiday tradition in Western New York and this year there are more families in need. Once again Ch. 2 On Your Side will partner with FeedMore WNY, Tops Markets and Town Square Media for Food 2 Families. This year there are MORE ways to give with text to donate, on-line donations and Little Brown Bags of Hope!

Now through December 26th you can purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope at the register at all WNY Tops locations. The Little Brown Bags of Hope come in three sizes, $5 Breakfast Bag, $10 Lunch Bag & $20 Dinner Bag. All bags are filled with nutritious food items to help families extend their meal planning. The food in each Brown Bag of Hope is delivered to FeedMore WNY and distributed through their agencies and food pantries to those in need across WNY.

Due to COVID - 19 FeedMore WNY has expanded to make it even easier for people to donate to Food 2 Families with text to donate, simply text FeedMore to 76278 to make a secure donation. On-line donations can also be made at FeedMoreWNY.org.

Food 2 Families will also have a socially distanced food drive on Friday, December 4th at the following Tops locations.

5AM-8PM-

Tops Market - Depew - 4777 Transit Road & French

7AM-8PM

Tops Market – Niagara Fall - 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Tops Market – Amherst- 3980 Maple Rd.

Tops Market – Hamburg – S. 6150 South Park Ave.

Tops Market - Buffalo – 2101 Elmwood Ave

Tops Market - Lockport – 5827 S. Transit Rd.

Volunteers from FeedMore WNY will be outside at each participating Tops location to collect non-perishable food items.

This year MORE than ever Hunger is closer than you think. MORE WNY households are dealing with unemployment and job cuts. MORE people than ever are relying on the services of FeedMore WNY to help make ends meet.

• MORE families rely on nutrition assistance.

• Households with children are MORE likely to experience food insecurity

• Older adults are MORE likely to rely on home delivery of meals

You can help provide MORE food and do MORE good this Holiday Season with Food 2 Families.

• TEXT 2 Donate – TEXT FeedMore to 76278

• Donate On-line at www.FeedMoreWNY.org

• Purchase a Brown Bag of Hope available at all WNY Tops locations 11/8 through 12/26

• Bring your non-perishable food donation to a participating Tops location on Friday 12/4