FeedMore WNY, Erie County Fair team up for food drive on Saturday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Any other summer, a lot of people would be down in Hamburg eating something deep-fried, trying their luck at the Midway, and enjoying a show at the grandstand.

Wednesday would have been the first day of the Erie County Fair, which was one of a whole lot of summer traditions that couldn't happen this year because of the coronavirus.

Usually, the fair hosts a big food drive for FeedMore WNY, but instead this year they're collecting non-perishable items all day Saturday.

Neighbors are encouraged drop off items at the South Park Avenue entrance between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The main event called "Blast out Hunger" will feature fair favorites like cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade and to end the night a fireworks display.

Entry at the Quinby or South Park gates will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will cost families a bag of non-perishable food. The fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m.

"For us, knowing how great the need is right now, without that one-day collection, we knew we had to do something," Jessica Underberg, the Erie County Fair CEO and manager, said. "I don't know how many cars to expect, but I hope that at the end of the night, I hope we can say we matched last year's record."

While the @ErieCountyFair is canceled this year, it's still trying to help support @feedmorewny. Saturday the fair will host a food drive from 10-6pm. Entry for a fireworks display at 9:30pm will cost a bag of donations. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/IO7ffUZzMX — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) August 12, 2020

Underberg told 2 On Your Side she expects the Midway parking lot to fit about 3,000 cars.

People will not be allowed to leave their vehicles, except to use the bathroom in which case a mask will be required.

Drive-thru fair food purchases must be made prior to the show; cash only.