Market in the Square hosting '$50,000 community giveback' gift card giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local grocery store is trying to help out a few Western New Yorkers this holiday season. Market in the Square is calling it their $50,000 community giveback.

From 9 a.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Wednesday people can sign up online for a chance to win a $50 gift card — there are 1,000 gift cards in total.

Given the hardships many are experiencing right now, the owner said it's only right to help out.

"During the holiday season especially, some people just might be struggling a little bit and need a bit of a boost," said Nicholas Kusmierski, co-owner of Market in the Square. "We know $50 isn't going to change their life permanently, but $50 in food may mean they won't have to think about where their next meal is coming from for three or four days or maybe it makes their holiday meal a little special without having to think about."

The Market in the Square says you can enter the giveaway for yourself, or you can give it to someone you know who may need it. The gift cards are valid at both West Seneca and North Tonawanda locations.