Buffalo Dream Center distributing food, toys to families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, the Buffalo Dream Center started its annual "Boxes of Love" food distribution campaign on the city's West Side.

For the past several weeks volunteers have been bagging up non-perishable items for families in need. The church usually distributes around 2,500 bags, but this year the need is even greater.

The Buffalo Dream Center added a toy giveaway to this year's drive, but they still need 1,000 new, unwrapped items if you are willing to donate.

“As we continue to give away food, we are also giving toys away next week. We are still in need of about 1,000 toys,” said Rev. Eric Johns, pastor at the Buffalo Dream Center.

Scheduled distributions will continue next week at 20 sites around Buffalo.

"We've made over 3,000 bags and we anticipate giving them all away and as you can see I don't know how many we've had today, but we've had well over 100 families show up on the West Side to receive help this year," Johns said.