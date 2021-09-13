Many local colleges remained steady in U.S. News & World Report rankings

The University at Buffalo came in at No. 38 among public universities in the 2022 rankings, dropping a few slots from its No. 34 spot last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a difficult time for many fields, including education, several local colleges and universities stayed relatively stable in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

The University at Buffalo came in at No. 38 among public universities in the 2022 rankings, dropping a few slots from its No. 34 spot last year. Similarly, UB’s ranking among best national universities fell from 88th in 2021 to 93rd in 2022. UB’s rankings among best value national universities dropped from No. 100 in 2021 to 172 in 2022.

The rankings, which U.S. News & World Report has done for 37 years, evaluate more than 1,400 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality, according to a press release.