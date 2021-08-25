Canisius College awarded over $350K for its Academic Talent Search Program

Congressman Brian Higgins announced Wednesday that Canisius College was awarded the grant totaling $352,266.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College has been awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Talent Search Program.

The grant will provide funding for the college’s Academic Talent Search Program, which is designed to identify students in underserved communities with the potential for success in post-secondary education.

“This program invests in our young people, providing support toward academic success and underscoring with students that a college degree is within reach,” said Higgins.

The Department of Education’s Talent Search Program identifies and assists underrepresented students encouraging them to graduate high school and continue their education to complete a college degree. It also allows students who have not completed secondary and post-secondary programs, encouraging them to finish their college degrees.

“This grant enables us to continue to work with schools in underserved neighborhoods and provide academic, career, and financial counseling to the more than 600 participants in the program,” said Canisius President John J. Hurley. “Through the Academic Talent Search Program, we can provide students with the tools to accomplish their educational goals.”

Canisius College will utilize the grant to collaborate with select schools, including the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, Burgard High School, McKinley High School, and Math Science Technology Prep School at Seneca. Providing funding for staffing and support to 635 participants, the Academic Talent Search Program will dedicate resources throughout the year to provide quality tutoring on a regular basis.

The goal is to encourage students to graduate high school, enroll in and complete college, and inform them about financial aid resources, scholarships, grants, and opportunity programs.

Participants also have the opportunity to receive program services during a six-week summer session with career exploration activities and community service opportunities.