UB Genomics and Bioinformatics Core chosen to help state identify COVID-19 variants

The lab is one of five selected to bolster the state's efforts to expand the genetic sequencing of specimens.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is enlisting the aid of five laboratories to bolster efforts to identify COVID-19 variants.

The University at Buffalo's Genomics and Bioinformatics Core is one of those chosen to help expand the genetic sequencing of positive specimens of SARS-Co-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of whole genome sequencing in identifying variants of concern that are continuously monitored by the Wadsworth Center as an integral part of our public health response," said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

"We are pleased to announce this new partnership that will expand this surveillance ability statewide and assist in ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response efforts. Again, we encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated, as that is the best way to avoid serious illness."

The other laboratories assisting in the efforts are:

SUNY Upstate Medical University - SUNY Molecular Analysis Core

Cornell University - Virology Laboratory (Cornell Animal Health Diagnostic Ctr.)

University of Rochester Medical Center - UB Medicine Central Laboratory

New York Medical College - Genomics Core Laboratory