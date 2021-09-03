How UB grew up with the City of Buffalo and its business community

Over the last 175 years, the institution has become a flagship public research university in the SUNY system.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With 25 colleges across the eight-county region — and nine in the City of Buffalo proper — it’s hard to imagine a time when Western New York had no organized institute of higher learning.

But it wasn’t until the mid-19th century that the institution that would become the University at Buffalo was created, despite the economic and population boom that preceded it following the creation of the Erie Canal.

Over the past 175 years, UB has grown into a flagship public research university within the State University of New York system with enrollment of more than 32,000 students and campuses in downtown Buffalo, North Buffalo and Amherst.