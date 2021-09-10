Man airlifted with serious injuries after Chautauqua County crash

The county sheriff's office says the crash happened on Route 474, between Maple and Church streets in Ashville, on Friday afternoon.

ASHVILLE, N.Y. — One person was airlifted with serious after a one-car crash Friday afternoon in Chautauqua County.

The passenger in the vehicle, 65-year-old Walter Abbott of Panama, was airlifted from the scene in the Town of Ashville to UPMC Hamot, according to the The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, 44-year-old Ron Johnson of Ashville, was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The county sheriff's office says the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Route 474, between Maple and Church streets in Ashville. That's where they say Johnson lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck several large boulders, then crossed a ditch before stopping.