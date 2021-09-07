25-year-old facing several charges following multiple vehicle crash in Niagara Falls

Several people were injured Monday afternoon in a multi-vehicle car crash on Jerauld Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man is facing several charges following a car crash involving multiple vehicles Monday afternoon.

According to the Niagara Falls Police Department, just after 4 p.m. officers tried to pull over a 2013 Dodge they believe was involved in a shooting. When officers tried to stop the Dodge on Jerauld Avenue, they say the vehicle proceeded to run a stop sign at the corner of Hyde Park Boulevard.

The Dodge was hit by a 2017 Toyota, which was driving down Hyde Park Boulevard. A third vehicle then collided with the Toyota and rolled into a parked police vehicle on Jerauld Avenue.

Police say the Dodge hit a guardrail and the vehicle flipped onto its side. Officers helped the 25-year-old driver out of the vehicle - he was uninjured. The driver was then taken into police custody.

The driver, whose name has not been provided at this time, was charged with assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, disobeying a traffic control device, failing to reduce speed, not wearing a safety belt, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign, failing to stop for a stop sign and reckless driving. Police say additional charges might be pending.

The driver of the Toyota, a 76-year-old-woman, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where she was treated and released for minor injuries. A dog was in the car at the time of the crash and was picked up at the scene by a family member.

The driver and one of the passengers in the third vehicle were injured. Police say a 4-year-old was in the backseat of the vehicle and was not injured in the crash.