Maid of the Mist launches 2023 season Saturday

The Maid of the Mist will begin taking passengers up close to Niagara Falls on Saturday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A summer tourism staple is returning this weekend.

The Maid of the Mist will set sail on Saturday for the first time in the 2023 season. The first trip is scheduled to take place 9 a.m.

This will be the boat tour's 138th consecutive season of running trips to take passengers closer to the iconic Niagara Falls.

“Our cutting-edge e-boats are ready to provide our guests with a unique view of Niagara Falls, one of the world’s most famous and impressive natural wonders,” said Maid of the Mist President Christopher Glynn.

“For many, Maid of the Mist and Niagara Falls are bucket list items, and we are happy to be able to play a role that is so important to so many people.”

Tickets can be purchased online at the Maid of the Mist website. Tickets for adults are $28.25, $16.50 for children 6-12 years old, and children under 5 year old are free with an accompanying adult.